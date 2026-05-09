Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL - Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 253.82 and traded as low as GBX 246. Hollywood Bowl Group shares last traded at GBX 254, with a volume of 279,358 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 376 target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 440 target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 394.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 253.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.92. The company has a market capitalization of £425.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hollywood Bowl Group

In other news, insider Asheeka Hyde bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 260 per share, for a total transaction of £2,600. Also, insider Melanie Dickinson bought 2,222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 per share, with a total value of £5,399.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,829. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition. Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested. We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

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