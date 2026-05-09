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Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Hollywood Bowl Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hollywood Bowl Group shares fell below their 50-day moving average, trading as low as GBX 246 before last changing hands around GBX 254. The move came on volume of 279,358 shares.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish on the stock, with Deutsche Bank and Berenberg both reiterating buy ratings and setting price targets of GBX 376 and GBX 440, respectively. MarketBeat shows an overall consensus rating of “Buy” with an average target of GBX 394.
  • Insiders have recently been buying shares, including purchases by Asheeka Hyde and Melanie Dickinson in February and March. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,703 shares, suggesting some internal confidence in the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL - Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 253.82 and traded as low as GBX 246. Hollywood Bowl Group shares last traded at GBX 254, with a volume of 279,358 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 376 target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 440 target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 394.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 253.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.92. The company has a market capitalization of £425.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hollywood Bowl Group

In other news, insider Asheeka Hyde bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 260 per share, for a total transaction of £2,600. Also, insider Melanie Dickinson bought 2,222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 243 per share, with a total value of £5,399.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,829. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition. Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested. We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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