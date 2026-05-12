Home Depot (HD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Home Depot to post earnings of $3.42 per share and revenue of $41.6439 billion for the quarter. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot's revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Home Depot to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $311.36 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $337.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $309.71 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Home Depot from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.86.

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Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 60.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after buying an additional 3,836,051 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 14,869.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,232,521 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $768,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,607 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,718,133 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,311,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471,132 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,323,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,532 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,527,461,000 after purchasing an additional 851,029 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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