Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $425.00 price target on the home improvement retailer's stock. Guggenheim's price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.29% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $339.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $426.75. The business's 50-day moving average price is $326.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.22. The company has a market capitalization of $338.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Guardian Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% during the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 1,570 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Alpha Zero LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,997 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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