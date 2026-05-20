Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Evercore

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. Evercore's price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.04% from the stock's current price.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $454.00 to $361.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $377.00 price target on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $377.45.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.66. 409,809 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Home Depot by 14.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 11.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Home Depot

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About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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