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HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
HomeTrust Bancshares logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • HomeTrust Bancshares reported quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share, beating analysts’ expectations by $0.05 and posting a return on equity of 11.25% with a net margin of 22.78%.
  • The stock traded down 1.4% to $47.55 after the report, with volume below average; it remains within its 52-week range of $37.30 to $51.00 and has a market cap of about $799 million.
  • Insider activity showed notable selling, including CEO Hunter Westbrook’s sale of 31,022 shares, while analysts currently hold a Moderate Buy consensus with a $47.00 target price.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NYSE:HTB - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05, Zacks reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 22.78%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:HTB traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $47.55. 24,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hunter Westbrook sold 31,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,421,117.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 105,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,847,980.68. This represents a 22.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin Y. Powell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $46,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,010,214.10. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $2,794,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a regional community bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services. Through its subsidiary bank, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, home equity lending, and business loans. HomeTrust also delivers treasury management and payment services for small and midsize businesses, along with digital banking tools to support day-to-day account access and payments.

The company’s product set extends beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, commercial real estate financing, and specialized lending for agriculture and construction where relevant to local markets.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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