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Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Unusually high trading volume: Approximately 174,289 HNHPF shares traded—up 295% from the prior session—with the stock last at $14.52 versus a $14.13 close.
  • The stock is trading above its key moving averages, with a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day SMA of $14.27, indicating short-term strength.
  • Hon Hai (Foxconn) is a leading global electronics contract manufacturer providing design, assembly and turnkey production services for smartphones, PCs, servers and other OEM products.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 174,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the previous session's volume of 44,096 shares.The stock last traded at $14.52 and had previously closed at $14.13.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR Price Performance

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR

(Get Free Report)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd., commonly known as Foxconn, is a leading global electronics contract manufacturer and technology solutions provider. The company specializes in the design, development and assembly of a wide range of electronic products, including smartphones, tablets, personal computers, servers and networking equipment. Alongside its core manufacturing services, Hon Hai offers turnkey production capabilities, encompassing engineering, supply chain management and after-sales support for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and brand owners.

Founded in 1974 by Terry Gou and headquartered in Tucheng District, New Taipei City, Taiwan, Hon Hai has grown from a single factory operation into one of the world’s largest private employers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR Right Now?

Before you consider Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR wasn't on the list.

While Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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