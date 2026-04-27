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Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Honey Badger Silver logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) shares reached a new 52-week high of C$0.44 (last C$0.43) on Monday with about 2.07 million shares traded, up from a prior close of C$0.33.
  • The company has a market cap of C$56.21 million, a negative PE of -9.60 and low volatility (beta 0.33), and the stock is trading well above its 50‑day (C$0.24) and 200‑day (C$0.22) moving averages, indicating a recent breakout despite being unprofitable.
  • Honey Badger is a mineral explorer focused on silver, cobalt, gold, zinc and lead, holding 100% of the Clear Lake deposit in Yukon and the Nanisivik project in Nunavut, plus additional Yukon prospects.
  • Interested in Honey Badger Silver? Here are five stocks we like better.

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 2069353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$56.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.33. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut. In addition, it holds interest in the Plata, Groundhog, and Hy silver projects in southeast and south-central Yukon, Canada.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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While Honey Badger Silver currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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