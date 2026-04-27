Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

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Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance

Honey Badger Silver Inc. ( CVE:TUF Get Free Report )'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 2069353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a market capitalization of C$56.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.33. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut. In addition, it holds interest in the Plata, Groundhog, and Hy silver projects in southeast and south-central Yukon, Canada.

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