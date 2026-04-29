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Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Trading Down 7% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Honey Badger Silver logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares dropped 7% on Wednesday to C$0.47 (intraday low C$0.45) with 518,918 shares traded, about 8% above average session volume.
  • Market and technicals: market cap C$51.53 million, negative P/E (-8.80) and low beta (0.33); the stock is trading above its 50‑day (C$0.25) and 200‑day (C$0.23) moving averages.
  • Company focus: Honey Badger Silver is an explorer/developer of silver, cobalt, gold, zinc and lead with key assets including the Clear Lake and Nanisivik projects plus Plata, Groundhog and Hy in the Yukon and Nunavut.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47. 518,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 481,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Honey Badger Silver Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$51.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut. In addition, it holds interest in the Plata, Groundhog, and Hy silver projects in southeast and south-central Yukon, Canada.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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