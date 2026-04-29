Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Trading Down 7% - What's Next?

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Honey Badger Silver Price Performance

Honey Badger Silver Inc. ( CVE:TUF Get Free Report )'s stock price fell 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47. 518,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 481,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$51.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut. In addition, it holds interest in the Plata, Groundhog, and Hy silver projects in southeast and south-central Yukon, Canada.

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