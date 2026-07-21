Honeywell Aerospace (NASDAQ:HONA) Trading Down 1.2% - Here's What Happened

Honeywell Aerospace (NASDAQ:HONA - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $195.16 and last traded at $200.14. 3,197,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,987,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.47.

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Key Headlines Impacting Honeywell Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Honeywell Aerospace announced its largest-ever commercial equipment deal, with IndiGo selecting its avionics and power systems for 810 new Airbus aircraft, a major win that should boost future backlog and revenue visibility. Article Title

Honeywell Aerospace announced its largest-ever commercial equipment deal, with IndiGo selecting its avionics and power systems for 810 new Airbus aircraft, a major win that should boost future backlog and revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: The company also said Aeromexico plans to deploy Honeywell’s SURF-A runway safety technology on more than 100 aircraft, adding another commercial win in aviation safety systems. Article Title

The company also said Aeromexico plans to deploy Honeywell’s SURF-A runway safety technology on more than 100 aircraft, adding another commercial win in aviation safety systems. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell was named to lead a European air mobility project focused on eVTOLs and cargo drones, which could strengthen its position in next-generation aerospace markets. Article Title

Honeywell was named to lead a European air mobility project focused on eVTOLs and cargo drones, which could strengthen its position in next-generation aerospace markets. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reiterated its Buy rating on Honeywell Aerospace, and some commentary pointed to the stock as potentially undervalued after recent contract wins and a notes exchange offer. Article Title Article Title

RBC Capital reiterated its Buy rating on Honeywell Aerospace, and some commentary pointed to the stock as potentially undervalued after recent contract wins and a notes exchange offer. Neutral Sentiment: UBS began coverage with a Neutral rating and a $231 price target, suggesting limited upside in the near term despite still implying some room above current levels. Article Title

UBS began coverage with a Neutral rating and a $231 price target, suggesting limited upside in the near term despite still implying some room above current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters also highlighted the IndiGo avionics deal and Aeromexico runway safety adoption, reinforcing the recent contract momentum but offering no new financial guidance. Article Title

Reuters also highlighted the IndiGo avionics deal and Aeromexico runway safety adoption, reinforcing the recent contract momentum but offering no new financial guidance. Negative Sentiment: The stock has traded lower despite the contract announcements, suggesting investors may be focusing on valuation, near-term execution, or the lack of immediate earnings impact from the news. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HONA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a "hold" rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Evercore began coverage on shares of Honeywell Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an "in-line" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Honeywell Aerospace in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Honeywell Aerospace in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on shares of Honeywell Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $253.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HONA

Honeywell Aerospace Price Performance

Honeywell Aerospace Company Profile

Honeywell Aerospace Inc manufactures and supplies aircraft components, avionics, engines, and systems for airframe manufacturing, commercial airline, military and defense, business aviation, and space markets, as well as other markets in the aerospace industry. The company offers actuation products, air and thermal management products, auxiliary power units, cabin management and entertainment products, cockpit systems and displays, electric power products, engines, health and usage monitoring products, lighting products, microelectronics, navigation products and radios, recorders and transmitters, satellite communications, sensors, space products, terrain and traffic awareness, vehicle turbochargers, weather radars, and wheels and braking systems.

Further Reading

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