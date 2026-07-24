Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, September 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Honeywell International has a dividend payout ratio of 83.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company's earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $9.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.6%.

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Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,822,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.90. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $196.59 and a 52 week high of $261.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.280-2.430 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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