Honeywell International's (HON) "Outperform" Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $268.00 price objective on the conglomerate's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock's current price.

HON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $248.04.

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Honeywell International Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $226.13 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $224.03 and its 200 day moving average is $218.61. The company has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $186.76 and a twelve month high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.Honeywell International's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

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