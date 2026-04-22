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Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Down 7.1% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Hong Kong & China Gas logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Hong Kong & China Gas fell 7.1% to $0.84 on Wednesday, trading as low as $0.84 on a light volume of about 2,761 shares (down ~69% from the average).
  • The stock sits near its 50‑day ($0.90) and 200‑day ($0.89) moving averages, while the company shows tight short‑term liquidity with a current ratio 0.63 and quick ratio 0.55 (debt/equity 0.61).
  • Institutional activity: Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake by 26.9% to 131,441 shares (about $107,000), indicating modest buying interest from a hedge fund manager.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hong Kong & China Gas.

Shares of Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY - Get Free Report) were down 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 2,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 8,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9040.

Hong Kong & China Gas Stock Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hong Kong & China Gas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hong Kong & China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY - Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,441 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers' holdings in Hong Kong & China Gas were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hong Kong & China Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, commonly known as Towngas, is a long-established utility and energy services company founded in 1862. It is principally engaged in the production, distribution and sale of town gas and related energy products, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers. Towngas operates through an integrated model that covers gas production facilities, transmission and distribution networks, customer metering and billing, and after-sales services.

Core products and services include piped town gas for household and commercial use, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, gas appliances and fittings, and engineering, installation and maintenance services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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