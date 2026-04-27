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Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Hong Kong & China Gas logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down: Hong Kong & China Gas opened at $0.87 after a $0.91 close and last traded at $0.8697, about a 4.4% decline on very light volume (381 shares).
  • Institutional buying: Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake by 26.9% in Q1 to 131,441 shares, valued at roughly $107,000.
  • Neutral-to-weak short-term fundamentals: The stock sits near its 50‑day ($0.90) and 200‑day ($0.89) moving averages and shows leverage and low liquidity with a debt‑to‑equity of 0.61, current ratio of 0.63 and quick ratio of 0.55.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hong Kong & China Gas.

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.91, but opened at $0.87. Hong Kong & China Gas shares last traded at $0.8697, with a volume of 381 shares changing hands.

Hong Kong & China Gas Trading Down 4.4%

The company's 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Hong Kong & China Gas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong & China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY - Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,441 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers' holdings in Hong Kong & China Gas were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hong Kong & China Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, commonly known as Towngas, is a long-established utility and energy services company founded in 1862. It is principally engaged in the production, distribution and sale of town gas and related energy products, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers. Towngas operates through an integrated model that covers gas production facilities, transmission and distribution networks, customer metering and billing, and after-sales services.

Core products and services include piped town gas for household and commercial use, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, gas appliances and fittings, and engineering, installation and maintenance services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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