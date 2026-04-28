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Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Hongkong Land logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading volume jumped 32% to 16,165 shares midday, with the stock last trading at $40.2275 versus the prior close of $38.05.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Hongkong Land to a "Buy" on Feb. 3, and the consensus analyst rating for the stock is currently Buy.
  • The company shows strong liquidity (current and quick ratios of 8.35) and low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.19), and the 200‑day moving average ($37.43) is below the recent price, supporting the uptick.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hongkong Land.

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNGKY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 16,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session's volume of 12,292 shares.The stock last traded at $40.2275 and had previously closed at $38.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hongkong Land to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNGKY

Hongkong Land Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business's fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43.

About Hongkong Land

(Get Free Report)

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited OTCMKTS: HNGKY is a leading property investment, management and development group focused on premier real estate in Asia's major financial centres. Established in 1889, the company specialises in owning, managing and developing a diversified portfolio that spans premium office towers, retail complexes, select residential schemes and hospitality assets.

The group's flagship properties include landmark office developments such as Jardine House and Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong, alongside The Landmark retail precinct.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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