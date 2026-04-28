Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNGKY - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 16,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session's volume of 12,292 shares.The stock last traded at $40.2275 and had previously closed at $38.05.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hongkong Land to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNGKY

Hongkong Land Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business's fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited OTCMKTS: HNGKY is a leading property investment, management and development group focused on premier real estate in Asia's major financial centres. Established in 1889, the company specialises in owning, managing and developing a diversified portfolio that spans premium office towers, retail complexes, select residential schemes and hospitality assets.

The group's flagship properties include landmark office developments such as Jardine House and Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong, alongside The Landmark retail precinct.

Further Reading

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