Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $66.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.89 million.

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Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 3.1%

HOFT stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. Hooker Furnishings has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $15.99.

Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Hooker Furnishings's dividend payout ratio is presently -16.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the company's stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 7.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOFT shares. Zacks Research raised Hooker Furnishings from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Hooker Furnishings from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hooker Furnishings

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings, formerly known as Hooker Furniture Corporation, is a designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality home furnishings. Headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia, the company offers a broad range of wood and upholstered furniture products across bedroom, dining, home office and accent categories. Its portfolio includes solid wood and engineered wood case goods, upholstered seating, accent tables and decorative accessories, reflecting styles that range from traditional to contemporary.

The company's operations are organized into three reportable segments: Domestic Wholesale, Retail and Logistics, and International.

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