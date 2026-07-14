Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Hope Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daisy Y. Ha sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 373,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,130.95. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,319 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOPE. Zacks Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Brean Capital upgraded Hope Bancorp from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hope Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOPE

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hope Bank, a California-chartered financial institution serving small and middle-market businesses, professionals and affluent individuals. The company's principal activities include accepting a variety of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits—and extending commercial credit facilities. With a focus on community banking, Hope Bancorp tailors its offerings to meet the needs of clients in diverse industries, including real estate, professional services and import/export trade.

In its lending business, Hope Bancorp provides commercial real estate loans, construction financing, working capital lines of credit and equipment financing.

Further Reading

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