Go Pro
→ The end may be near for these iconic stocks (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)tc pixel

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Hope Bancorp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hope Bancorp declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable August 20 to shareholders of record August 6. The dividend implies an annualized payout of $0.56 and a yield of approximately 4.1%.
  • The dividend appears well covered, with a current payout ratio of 45.5% and an expected forward payout ratio of 35.4% based on projected earnings of $1.58 per share.
  • Hope Bancorp reported quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, beating analysts’ $0.26 estimate, while revenue of $147.82 million also exceeded expectations. Shares recently traded at $13.82, near their 52-week high of $14.05.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

Hope Bancorp has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hope Bancorp to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.82. 1,244,750 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company's 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.83. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 6.56%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hope Bank, a California-chartered financial institution serving small and middle-market businesses, professionals and affluent individuals. The company's principal activities include accepting a variety of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits—and extending commercial credit facilities. With a focus on community banking, Hope Bancorp tailors its offerings to meet the needs of clients in diverse industries, including real estate, professional services and import/export trade.

In its lending business, Hope Bancorp provides commercial real estate loans, construction financing, working capital lines of credit and equipment financing.

Read More

Dividend History for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hope Bancorp Right Now?

Before you consider Hope Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hope Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Hope Bancorp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026
Confidence Is Back, But Earnings Show the Consumer Is Being Picky
Confidence Is Back, But Earnings Show the Consumer Is Being Picky
By Jessica Mitacek | July 21, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines