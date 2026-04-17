Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.7650, with a volume of 432510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Brean Capital upgraded Hope Bancorp from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOPE

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $145.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $142.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Hope Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.74%.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Daisy Y. Ha sold 31,020 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $387,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,360 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 375.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,384 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company's stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hope Bank, a California-chartered financial institution serving small and middle-market businesses, professionals and affluent individuals. The company's principal activities include accepting a variety of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits—and extending commercial credit facilities. With a focus on community banking, Hope Bancorp tailors its offerings to meet the needs of clients in diverse industries, including real estate, professional services and import/export trade.

In its lending business, Hope Bancorp provides commercial real estate loans, construction financing, working capital lines of credit and equipment financing.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hope Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hope Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Hope Bancorp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here