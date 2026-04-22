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Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Horiba logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up before trading, opening at $132.50 versus a prior close of $111.87, with light volume of 169 shares.
  • Quarterly EPS beat: Horiba reported $2.38 EPS vs. a $1.72 consensus (beat by $0.66) while revenue was essentially in line at $654.78M vs. $655.14M; net margin was 11.11% and ROE 12.27%.
  • Balance-sheet and valuation highlights: quick ratio 2.18, current ratio 2.99, debt-to-equity 0.11, market cap $5.57B and P/E 22.65, with the stock trading above its 50-day ($121.06) and 200-day ($104.50) moving averages.
  • Interested in Horiba? Here are five stocks we like better.

Horiba Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $111.8650, but opened at $132.50. Horiba shares last traded at $132.50, with a volume of 169 shares.

Horiba Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.20. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.50.

Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $654.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. Horiba had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

Horiba Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horiba Ltd. is a diversified manufacturer specializing in precision instruments for measurement, analysis and process control. The company's product portfolio spans a broad spectrum of industries, including automotive testing, environmental monitoring, semiconductor process engineering and medical diagnostics. By leveraging advanced sensing technologies and software integration, Horiba enables customers to obtain reliable data for research, development, compliance and quality assurance purposes.

In the automotive sector, Horiba offers dynamometers, emission measurement systems and powertrain testing equipment that help manufacturers and regulatory agencies evaluate fuel efficiency and exhaust emissions.

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