Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $24.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 8959639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,738.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,476. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $628,014,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 251.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,755,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846,104 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 475.8% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 7,061,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834,750 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,390,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 508.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,631,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.3%

The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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