Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at UBS Group

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.54% from the company's previous close.

HST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.62.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of HST traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,997,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,506. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The business's fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,348,476. This represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.8% during the first quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the company's stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 822.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 416,880 shares during the last quarter. Essential Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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