Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH's price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.52.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $24.39. 2,622,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,593,593. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $24.90. The firm's 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $358,087.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 682,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,688,047. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,209,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,345 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 413.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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