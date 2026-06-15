Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $25.1790, with a volume of 4494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $358,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 682,089 shares in the company, valued at $15,688,047. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,128,327 shares of the company's stock worth $1,917,115,000 after buying an additional 383,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $628,014,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,021,481 shares of the company's stock worth $425,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,700,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,056,000 after acquiring an additional 493,177 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 251.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,755,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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