Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.6850, with a volume of 2465304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company's 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $358,087.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 682,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,688,047. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.7% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,658 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company's stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

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