Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 8778085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.46.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business's 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,348,476. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99,941 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $831,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 55.6% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,027 shares of the company's stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 26,456 shares in the last quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,492,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,042,000 after buying an additional 118,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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