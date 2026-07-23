Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Receives "Buy" Rating from Berenberg Bank

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,075 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.56% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a "sector perform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 900 to GBX 960 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,210 price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 919 price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 900 to GBX 955 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,003.17.

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Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON HWDN opened at GBX 781.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 788.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 819.63. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 713 and a 52 week high of GBX 981.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens. Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium. Howdens only sells to the trade - they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards. Local Howdens depots build trusted partnerships with trade professionals, helping them to exceed their customers' expectations and allowing their businesses and ours to profit from doing so.

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