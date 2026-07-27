Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.40% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $303.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.53.

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Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $291.75. The company had a trading volume of 112,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $169.45 and a 1-year high of $295.28. The business's 50 day moving average price is $267.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.52. The firm has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,537 shares of the company's stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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