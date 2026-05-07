Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.880-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.6 billion-$9.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.4 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.220-1.240 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $278.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $283.00 to $271.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.89.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $257.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.66 and a 200-day moving average of $222.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $154.31 and a 12-month high of $267.31. The firm has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 224 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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