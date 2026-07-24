Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $293.00 and last traded at $291.3330, with a volume of 174393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.09.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HWM. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.93 and a 200 day moving average of $248.98. The company has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.Howmet Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,620 shares of the company's stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,537 shares of the company's stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,077 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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