Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $282.69 and last traded at $283.8320, with a volume of 661049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $277.42.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $287.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.02. The firm has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 11.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 522.6% during the first quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 14,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 52,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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