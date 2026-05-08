Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BTIG Research Analyst Says

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.21.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $272.39 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $280.74. The stock has a market cap of $109.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.89 and a 200 day moving average of $223.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

Key Howmet Aerospace News

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About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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