HP (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.33.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

HP Stock Up 2.9%

HPQ opened at $24.84 on Friday. HP has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. HP's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $259,732.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 92,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,275,496. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Further Reading

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