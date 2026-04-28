HSBC (HSBC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect HSBC to post earnings of $2.21 per share and revenue of $18.5274 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 2:45 AM ET.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, analysts expect HSBC to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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HSBC Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.13. 174,051 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. HSBC has a twelve month low of $54.97 and a twelve month high of $94.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The business's fifty day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.84.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.0%. HSBC's dividend payout ratio is presently 148.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded HSBC from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of HSBC from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "equal weight" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $63.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HSBC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HSBC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in HSBC by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,725 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of HSBC by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company's stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

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