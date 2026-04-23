HSBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Price

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at HSBC from $653.00 to $604.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. HSBC's price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.52% from the company's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $574.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $609.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $581.91.

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Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $481.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 518,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,054. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $477.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.41. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $427.84 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The company has a market capitalization of $170.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical's revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total value of $51,864.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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