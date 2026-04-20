Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $533.50.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hubbell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $478.00 to $532.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 4,610 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $2,330,816.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,540,012.80. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 25,233 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.97, for a total transaction of $12,590,510.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,420 shares in the company, valued at $32,143,647.40. This trade represents a 28.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,689 shares of company stock worth $17,407,395. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its position in Hubbell by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 141.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Hubbell by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company's stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $535.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $503.70 and its 200 day moving average is $469.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $325.08 and a 52-week high of $548.97.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Hubbell's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Hubbell's payout ratio is 34.07%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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