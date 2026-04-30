Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.300-19.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 19.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion-$6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion.

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Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $546.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $509.13 and a 200-day moving average of $476.70. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $341.03 and a 1 year high of $565.50.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.300-19.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Hubbell's payout ratio is 34.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $550.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hubbell from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays increased their price target on Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $575.00 price target on Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $533.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hubbell

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 2,245 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $1,123,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,161.40. This represents a 44.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 25,233 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.97, for a total value of $12,590,510.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,143,647.40. This trade represents a 28.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,689 shares of company stock valued at $17,407,395. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its position in Hubbell by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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