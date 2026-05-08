HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $230.00. The stock had previously closed at $243.72, but opened at $185.95. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. HubSpot shares last traded at $190.1810, with a volume of 1,769,880 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUBS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on HubSpot from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $325.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $355.93.

Get HubSpot alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on HubSpot

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total transaction of $2,233,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 370,558 shares in the company, valued at $97,364,114.50. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total value of $216,543.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,458.20. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $6,453,082 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about HubSpot

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

Positive Sentiment: HubSpot reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results (revenue $881M, EPS $2.72) and raised Q2 and FY 2026 guidance — a fundamental positive that supports the stock’s long-term growth thesis. HubSpot Reports Strong Q1 2026 Results

HubSpot reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results (revenue $881M, EPS $2.72) and raised Q2 and FY 2026 guidance — a fundamental positive that supports the stock’s long-term growth thesis. Positive Sentiment: Several firms (Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Piper Sandler) reaffirmed Outperform/Overweight ratings even after trimming targets — Morgan Stanley still implies sizeable upside with a $350 target. These supportive analyst views can limit downside and attract buyers at lower levels. Analyst Notes

Several firms (Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Piper Sandler) reaffirmed Outperform/Overweight ratings even after trimming targets — Morgan Stanley still implies sizeable upside with a $350 target. These supportive analyst views can limit downside and attract buyers at lower levels. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage and analysis on HubSpot’s AI strategy (Breeze AI agents) highlight a longer-term bull case but also flag execution and churn risks — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Breeze AI Agents Driving HubSpot’s Bull Thesis

Coverage and analysis on HubSpot’s AI strategy (Breeze AI agents) highlight a longer-term bull case but also flag execution and churn risks — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The full Q1 earnings call transcript is available for investors who want detail on churn, ARR dynamics and AI product cadence — watch management commentary for guide cadence and churn commentary. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The full Q1 earnings call transcript is available for investors who want detail on churn, ARR dynamics and AI product cadence — watch management commentary for guide cadence and churn commentary. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat and guide lift, HubSpot shares plunged in after‑hours/early trading as some investors focused on signs of AI‑related churn concerns and valuation — a short‑term selling wave that pressured the stock. Shares Plummet Despite Beating Q1

Despite the beat and guide lift, HubSpot shares plunged in after‑hours/early trading as some investors focused on signs of AI‑related churn concerns and valuation — a short‑term selling wave that pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup downgraded HUBS from Buy to Neutral with a $230 target (below the current level), adding selling pressure. Citi Downgrade

Citigroup downgraded HUBS from Buy to Neutral with a $230 target (below the current level), adding selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America reaffirmed an Underperform and cut its target to $180 — a bearish institutional view that can amplify downside momentum. BofA Reaffirms Underperform

Bank of America reaffirmed an Underperform and cut its target to $180 — a bearish institutional view that can amplify downside momentum. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling (~$216k reported) is small in magnitude but may be noted by traders during a volatile session. Insider Sale Report

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 379 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 80.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $243.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.94. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.40, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.64%. HubSpot's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HubSpot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HubSpot wasn't on the list.

While HubSpot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here