Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Piper Sandler's target price suggests a potential upside of 9.78% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.98.

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Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $14.57. 199,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,496. The company's 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $21.70.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $181.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $175.12 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 67.89%.Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.180 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,670 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Allied Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,317 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 29.3% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company's stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties NYSE: HPP is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company's portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

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