Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.21 and traded as low as $6.33. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 222,619 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

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Hudson Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

The stock has a market cap of $271.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $44.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 33,670 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 591,645 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 39,654 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 270.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 465,130 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 339,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 431,769 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 170,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of refrigerant management and sustainability solutions, specializing in the recovery, reclamation and recycling of refrigerant gases. The company's core business centers on collecting used refrigerants—such as CFCs, HCFCs and HFCs—from industrial, commercial and institutional customers, processing them in certified reclamation facilities and returning material that meets industry purity standards.

Headquartered in Purchase, New York, Hudson Technologies operates a network of reclamation centers across the continental United States.

Further Reading

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