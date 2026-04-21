Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Earns "Buy" Rating from D. Boral Capital

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Humacyte from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.71.

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Humacyte Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ HUMA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 990.48% and a negative net margin of 1,998.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humacyte will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Humacyte by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,520,055 shares of the company's stock worth $13,085,000 after buying an additional 520,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humacyte by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,436 shares of the company's stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 624,220 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Humacyte by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978,610 shares of the company's stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 976,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Humacyte by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,837,276 shares of the company's stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 429,233 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Humacyte by 5,308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,639,194 shares of the company's stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 2,590,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company's stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacturing of off-the-shelf, regenerative human acellular vessels (HAVs) designed to address critical vascular access needs. The company's proprietary vessels are engineered from human donor cells and then decellularized to create a biocompatible scaffold capable of integrating with a patient's own tissue. Humacyte's primary business activities encompass process development, large-scale manufacturing, and clinical evaluation of HAVs for use in end-stage renal disease, peripheral arterial disease and other vascular repair applications.

The company's lead product candidate, the HAV, has advanced through multiple clinical trials for arteriovenous access in hemodialysis patients, demonstrating durability, reduced infection rates and compatibility with repeated cannulation.

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