Humana (NYSE:HUM) Lowered to "Strong Sell" Rating by Zacks Research

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana's Q1 2027 earnings at $8.98 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $6.34 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $344.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Humana from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price objective on Humana in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Humana from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $322.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Humana from $245.00 to $176.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $222.09.

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Humana Stock Up 1.0%

Humana stock opened at $198.20 on Tuesday. Humana has a twelve month low of $163.11 and a twelve month high of $315.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.92%.The company had revenue of $32.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $32.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.16) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty purchased 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.21 per share, for a total transaction of $150,020.10. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,992.97. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Humana by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company's stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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