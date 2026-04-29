Humana (NYSE:HUM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.31, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.08 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.92%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.58 EPS. Humana updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.000- EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Humana's conference call:

Humana says Q1 is "where we expect" and is approaching 2027 bids with the explicit goal of returning to a sustainable margin of at least 3% in 2028 , including making necessary benefit adjustments in 2027 to stay on track.

, including making necessary benefit adjustments in 2027 to stay on track. Membership growth is on track—Medicaid membership rose by ~50,000 lives and Humana completed the MaxHealth acquisition to expand CenterWell primary care in Florida, supporting both top‑line growth and care integration.

Management remains confident about returning to top‑quartile Stars in PY2028 and reports early PY2029 engagement is translating to better activation, with Q1 about 5% ahead of last year's gap‑closure pace on key HEDIS metrics.

The company has strengthened liquidity and reduced capital requirements (including a $1B junior subordinated note and >$3B of mitigated capital contributions) while preserving dividends, but notes a potential cash obligation of roughly $1.0B–$1.5B in 2027 if Welsh Carson exercises put options.

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Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded up $14.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.97. 4,026,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,880. Humana has a twelve month low of $163.11 and a twelve month high of $315.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $187.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Humana's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty purchased 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.21 per share, for a total transaction of $150,020.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,992.97. This trade represents a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,462,549 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,403,877,000 after purchasing an additional 97,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Humana by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,233,130 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $571,972,000 after purchasing an additional 189,670 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Humana by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,243,184 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $318,417,000 after purchasing an additional 461,563 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,759 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $309,343,000 after purchasing an additional 50,403 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Humana by 4,481.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,196,502 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $306,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,387 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Humana News

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Humana from $274.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer set a $250.00 target price on Humana in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Humana from $260.00 to $173.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Humana from $312.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $222.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Humana

About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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