Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Truist Financial

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the company's current price.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $264.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $340.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Humana in a research report on Thursday. Evercore raised their price target on Humana from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $230.48.

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Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $241.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.45. Humana has a 52-week low of $163.11 and a 52-week high of $315.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty acquired 810 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.21 per share, for a total transaction of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,992.97. This trade represents a 7.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,818,008 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,490,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,571 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 273.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,488,261 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $907,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $456,632,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 34.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,470,982 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $948,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Humana by 4,481.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,196,502 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $306,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,387 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Humana

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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