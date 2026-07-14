Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $320.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.34% from the stock's current price.

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Research Partners cut Humana to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Humana from $214.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. William Blair started coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Humana from $185.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $319.83.

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Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $409.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Humana has a 12 month low of $163.11 and a 12 month high of $415.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $342.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.22.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.37 billion. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.58 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Humana by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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