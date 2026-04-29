Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $229.72, but opened at $217.19. Humana shares last traded at $223.31, with a volume of 555,450 shares.

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Humana News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Humana this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on Humana in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $344.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Humana from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Humana from $260.00 to $173.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Humana from $340.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $222.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUM

Humana Trading Up 2.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day moving average of $227.34.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.31. Humana had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 0.92%.The company's revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.58 earnings per share. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Humana's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty acquired 810 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,158,992.97. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Humana by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,818,008 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,490,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,571 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Humana by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,488,261 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $907,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,632,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,470,982 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $948,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,774 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Humana by 4,481.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,196,502 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $306,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,387 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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