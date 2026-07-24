Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Stephens

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the bank's stock. Stephens' price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.14.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.30 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.930 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $190,224.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 267,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,462. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $3,878,106.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 612,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,620,889.25. This represents a 26.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 33,500 shares of company stock worth $617,542. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the bank's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Huntington Bancshares News

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntington Bancshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Huntington Bancshares to $21 from $20 and reiterated an outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Robert W. Baird raises HBAN price target

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on Huntington Bancshares to from $20 and reiterated an rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: The company’s Q2 report showed earnings and revenue roughly in line to slightly above expectations , with stronger year-over-year profitability and improved business momentum. Huntington Bancshares Q2 earnings release

The company’s Q2 report showed , with stronger year-over-year profitability and improved business momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed FY 2026 EPS guidance of $1.90-$1.93 , suggesting confidence that earnings can continue to grow. HBAN guidance coverage

Management reaffirmed , suggesting confidence that earnings can continue to grow. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley kept an equal weight rating but cut its price target to $19 from $21, reflecting a more cautious view even as it still implies modest upside. Morgan Stanley price target update

Morgan Stanley kept an rating but from $21, reflecting a more cautious view even as it still implies modest upside. Neutral Sentiment: The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.155 per share, reinforcing the stock’s income appeal for shareholders. HBAN dividend announcement

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

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