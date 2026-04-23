Huntsman (HUN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $1.3894 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 5.00%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96. Huntsman has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Huntsman's payout ratio is presently -21.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,863 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 477,566 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 599,296 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Huntsman by 2.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,769 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUN has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Huntsman from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntsman from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.41.

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About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

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