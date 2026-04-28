Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $437.1230 million for the quarter. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $441.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.57 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 28.20%. Huron Consulting Group's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huron Consulting Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HURN traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.52. 33,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.19. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company's 50 day moving average price is $130.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total transaction of $63,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,211,514.56. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,296 shares of company stock worth $185,796 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $254,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Xponance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5,365.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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