Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Price Up 5.5% - Here's What Happened

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $107.50 and last traded at $108.5590. Approximately 52,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 284,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.92.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Huron Consulting Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 3.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.34 and a 200 day moving average of $151.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.15.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $437.12 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $52,468.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,232.24. This represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $63,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,211,514.56. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $224,707 in the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,464 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,938 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,313,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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