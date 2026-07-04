Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

HURN has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $184.25.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $97.16 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.12. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $84.88 and a 52-week high of $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.12 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-9.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 443 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total transaction of $52,468.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,232.24. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Joy Brown sold 1,821 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $191,223.21. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,460.75. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,862 shares of company stock worth $314,519 over the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,464 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,938 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,313,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Huron Consulting Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Huron Consulting Group wasn't on the list.

While Huron Consulting Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here